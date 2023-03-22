Figures show more than 100 Wicklow households facing eviction

Figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) show more than 100 Wicklow households could be facing eviction when the ban expires at the end of March.

A total of 4,741 renters across Ireland were given notice to quit in the third quarter of 2022, including 123 in Wicklow, a figure which is lower than that of neighbouring counties Kildare (219) and Wexford (154).

Not surprisingly, the highest number of tenancies due to end are in Dublin (1839) with Cork (500) and Galway (286) next. The lowest figures are in Monaghan (26), Leitrim (27), and Cavan (33).

With rental supply at an all-time low in Wicklow, many of these households now fear homelessness.

According to the most up-to-date figures from Focus Ireland there are currently 11,754 homeless people in Ireland. Last year, with the nation in the grip of a housing crisis and landlords leaving the rental market in their droves, the government introduced an eviction ban as a means of protecting those living in rented accommodation.

That eviction ban ends on March 31 and, as a result, thousands more people will find themselves without somewhere to live.

The introduction of the eviction ban allowed those people to remain in their rented accommodation throughout the winter months, but the government’s decision to discontinue the ban means that a large percentage of those 4,741 people will find themselves homeless.

Of those 4,741 properties 2,845 of the landlords said they wished to sell the property when asked why they had given their tenant notice to quit. A further 794 said that either they or a family member would move into the property once the tenant vacated, and 738 cited a “breach of tenant obligations” in explaining they wished to serve notice.

Defending the decision to end the eviction ban, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that extending it further would merely push the problem a little further down the line. Referencing a motion tabled by Sinn Fein in which it called for the ban to be extended until January 2024, An Taoiseach said, “All you’d see if you did that is the same problems arising. I don’t think any honest person seriously believes that it wouldn’t be the same issue and same spike that would arise – it might actually be worse in January. And I don’t see why doing that in the middle of winter, in January, would be a good idea at all.”

Speaking from Washington DC as part of his St Patrick’s Day visit to America, the Taoiseach said not all of those given notice to quit would end up homeless or in emergency accommodation.

“The vast majority of people who have a notice to quit served on them don’t end up in emergency accommodation – they’re either able to find alternative accommodation, and they often do that with the help of the State through our various different schemes.”