Fifth 1916 wreath laying ceremony in Newtown honours Captain Robert Monteith

Grandniece of Captain Robert Monteith Evely Monteith Hughes with family - Philip, Tim and Steven Hughes, and Jessica Krapfl at the 1916 Commemoration in Newtownmountkennedy. Photo: Leigh Anderson

1916 Commemoration Newtown. Piper Christopher O'Dwyer leading members of the Irish United Nations Veterans Association in a parade down main street

Members of IUNVA assembled at the top of the town before the parade at the 1916 Commemoration in Newtownmountkennedy. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Myles BuchananWicklow People

CAPTAIN Robert Monteith, of the Irish Volunteers, was honoured at a special commemorative event held in Newtownmountkennedy on Easter Sunday.

Captain Monteith was born in Woodstock in 1878 and was involved alongside Robert Casement in 1916 with plans to send over to Ireland a stock of weapons for the planned rising. This year represented the fifth Captain Robert Monteith commemoration held in Newtown and was organised by Robert Byrne, starting from St Matthews Church and making its way to the square where the commemoration took place.

Also adding to the occasion with their presence were members of the IUVNA Post 21. Evelyn Monteith Hughes, Captain Monteith’s grand-niece, carried out the wreath laying, while music was provided by musical director Karl O’Broin on violin, Dominic Leech on accordion, Huw O’Toole on mandolin and Anne O’Toole on the whistle.