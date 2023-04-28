Family of late Johanna Power hold fundraising disco for Wicklow Hospice in her honour

Ann Shannon, Liz Moran and Mary Shannon at the 80s & 90s Night In Memory of Johanna Power at Parkview Newtown. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Back row: Denise and Celina Treacy with Darren Keating. Front: Natalie Bishop, Martina Treacy and John Bishop at the 80s & 90s Night In Memory of Johanna Power. Photo: Leigh Anderson

The Parkview Hotel took a step back in time for an 80s 90s themed disco night organised by Trevor O’Brien and Megan Power in memory of their late mother Johanna Power.

The first 200 tickets for the event sold out within three hours of being released, while the remaining 150 tickets in reserve sold out almost immediately. DJ Darren provided the music, while a quiz, raffle and other fun activities also took place on the night.

Trevor and Megan were inspired to hold the event by one of their mother’s final wishes.

“It was the week of mum’s anniversary and she had left a note to get everyone together for a drink, but we went beyond that. We decided to hold the night as a fundraiser for Wicklow Hospice. The palliative care team were instrumental in caring for mum and we wanted to do something in return.

“It was 100 per cent a celebration of mum’s life. There were no sad emotions. Everyone was in great spirits and had a ball. We have already booked for next year’s event.”

Johanna was highly regarded in the local community and was an SNA at Newtownmountkennedy Primary School. Originally from Bray, Johanna had lived in Newtown for 34 years.

Trevor also decided to have a bit of fun with the large crowd on the night.

“For a bit of a skit I let on that the 90s tribute band ‘Smash Hits’ were about to take to the stage. Then DJ Darren came out. It was all for a bit of craic and set the tone for the night.”

Trevor and Megan’s efforts raised an impressive €11,500, which they were totally blown away by.

“We were over the moon with the amount of money raised. We expected to raise maybe a couple of thousand and we want to thank everyone who supported the event,, and look forward to seeing everyone again next year,” added Trevor.