Expressway fare increases not set to hit Wicklow route

Single and return fares remain the same for Wicklow Expressway Route 2 users.

BUS Éireann’s commercial coach service Expressway has announced changes to its fare structure to offset the impact of rising costs on the business and incentivise online ticket purchases.

On average, fares will increase by 5 per cent, but those hikes will not affect Wicklow Expressway users.

Route 2, which travels between Dublin and Wexford via Wicklow, will see all single and return fares remain the same, with a single journey from Dublin Airport to Wexford town via Arklow remaining at €21.00 and a return journey remaining at €26.00.

On-board monthly return tickets will still be available for purchase on this route.

Return tickets will also be available to purchase at discounted rates online or at ticket vending machines.

Young people and students account for a considerable portion of Expressway passengers.

Young adults aged 19 to 23 and students aged 24 and over will continue to only pay 50 per cent of the standard fare when buying online, provided they have a valid Young Adult or Student Leap Card.

Free Travel Pass holders will continue to travel for free on all routes, with an option to prebook and guarantee their seat on a particular service for €2 per journey leg.

A 33 per cent early bird discount is available for online ticket purchases made at least seven days in advance of travel, with limited availability.