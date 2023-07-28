Excitement builds for Roundwood Festival on August bank holiday

ALL roads lead to Roundwood on the August bank holiday with the return of the annual festival on August 6 featuring everything from dancing and music sessions to origami for children and Japanese hand massages.

The dedicated family street festival gets underway at 2 p.m. and the festivities begin with a piper led parade. The field events will start immediately thereafter with various sideshows including tug of war, bottle stall, fair day attractions, kid’s corner with face painting, bouncy castles and obstacle courses and teddy bear’s Picnic. There are plenty of competitions including hang tough, the bar person’s race, nappy hanging and the ever popular dog show.

Vintage cars and vehicles will be on display and the entertainment tent will include singing, a ukulele choir, drumming and more. You can also get your pic taken with some of the alpacas from K2 Alpacas when visiting the pet’s corner.

If you start getting hungry you can make a pit stop at the BBQ onsite, while there will also be two local bakery tents.

The craft tent features an array of different stalls and activities close with the festival raffle and downhill race on the Roundwood bank.

Noelle Shanahan of the Roundwood Festival Committee said: “There’s something for everyone at the Roundwood Festival so do come along this August bank holiday weekend. Raffle tickets for fabulous prizes donated by the always supportive local business community are on sale on the run up to the festival and throughout the weekend.

"They can also be purchased on the festival Facebook page. The festival is a community event. Charges to events are kept to a minimum, as the sole aim of the event is to cover the running costs and just have a good time so do come along and join the fun.”

A big attraction this year is the return of the scarecrow competition. A great prize is up for grabs in the form of a weekend family ticket to Kaleidoscope Festival 2024 so get working on your masterpiece.

Call John on 086 8225705 and he will happily get you your supply of straw. Bring along your scarecrow on the day and position it at the fence of the festival field where it can be viewed by the many visitors and the judging panel.