ESB to finally connect Wicklow junction’s public lighting two years after completion

Funding was provided in 2020 for new public lighting and a new kerbing footpath on the R751/Leg of Mutton junction and the works were carried out around two years ago. However, the public lighting put in place still hadn’t been connected by ESB over two years after the works were initially completed.

At last Monday’s meeting of Wicklow Municipal District, the District Engineer informed the elected members that ESB were expected to connect all the lights on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Cllr Gail Dunne has been a longstanding critic of how long it has taken ESB to make the connection and he commented: “You have a lot of people out walking that way and it’s a very dangerous area. I have had a lot of residents onto me about the fact the lights haven’t been connected so they will be delighted with this news.”