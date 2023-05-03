Enhanced services for Wicklow passengers as NTA and Bus Éireann launch newly enhanced East Coast Commuter Corridor

PASSENGERS in County Wicklow will be able to avail of enhanced services along two key bus routes, with improved frequency, greater capacity and new accessible vehicles

Route 133 from Wicklow town to Busáras via Ashford, Newtown and UCD is to become more frequent, while new Route 131 provides the first dedicated local bus service between Bray and Wicklow town.

Bus Éireann was announced as the operator of the routes following a competitive tender process. These two enhanced routes will operate on new, fully accessible vehicles provided by the NTA. The newly enhanced services will launch for customers from Sunday, May 7.

Route 133 from Wicklow town to Busáras via Ashford, Newtown and UCD has been enhanced, with 143 departures each way per week. This service will no longer route via Bray, to achieve greater punctuality and reliability. Passengers will continue to be able to connect through to Dublin Airport by transferring to Route 101 at Busáras. The route has been consolidated so that the former 133B, 133L and 133X routes will cease.

On Route 133, passenger numbers are up 30 percent on 2019 and will deliver over half a million passenger journeys this year, a record. All services will be operated by double-deck coaches in response to increased passenger demand.

A new service, Route 131 will provide the first dedicated local bus service between Bray and Wicklow town, with 112 departures each way per week, connecting passengers with DART services at Bray.

Following fare reductions on public transport services last year, public transport has become more affordable than ever. A single, adult Leap Card fare from Wicklow town to Dublin is €6.16. Fares for people aged 19-24 years who have a Young Adult Leap Card will be €3.08.

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA said: ‘’With passenger numbers on bus transport growing apace, we are delighted to deliver this new investment in public transport for Wicklow. We know that where new and enhanced services are made available, people respond positively and choose to travel by bus.

“The new, enhanced East Coast Commuter Corridor marks a step-change in bus transport in County Wicklow – with greater frequency, improved capacity and an entire fleet of new, fully accessible vehicles to service increased passenger demand. We are happy to announce that Bus Éireann will operate these services, following a competitive tendering process completed last year. Through this significant investment, the NTA reaffirms our commitment to delivering greater connectivity for our communities and to responding to increased demand for public transport – with increased delivery.’’

Stephen Kent, CEO of Bus Éireann said: ‘’We are absolutely delighted to have been selected to operate the newly enhanced East Coast Commuter Corridor bus services, having delivered these essential routes to communities for many decades.

“As Ireland’s national bus company, Bus Éireann has a proud record of providing public transport services to communities both urban and rural. We are excited to partner with the NTA on these new and enhanced services and are committed to providing frequent, reliable and accessible bus services for our passengers in County Wicklow – and across the country.”