Enhanced 133 Wicklow to Dublin bus route to begin next month

BUS Éireann is due to increase the number of services and frequency of the 133 Wicklow to Dublin service, which will operate every 30 minutes from Monday to Friday and hourly on weekends.

Bus Éireann won the contract to operate these routes last year, arising from a procurement process by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The 133 currently operates an hourly service from Monday to Friday and the new enhanced service, operating every 30 minutes, is expected to start operating from early May.

The 133 serves the Wicklow monument, Ballyguile, the Grand Hotel, the Community College, Lidl in Wicklow town, Rathnew, Ashford, Rathmore, Newcastle Hospital, Newtownmountkennedy, Kilpeddar Grove, Glenview Hotel, Kilmurray, Kilmacanogue, Bray, Cabinteely, Cross, Newtown Park Ave, Stillorgan Park, Sycamore Crescent, Woodpine Road, RTE, Donnybrook Church, Sussex Road, Leeson Street, Merrion Street, Westland Row Church, South Townend Street and Busáras.