Enda Kelly to sing 40 songs in two hours for Wicklow Hospice

In August of last year Enda visited nine towns in Wicklow as he busked in Blessington, Aughrim, Tinahely, Baltinglass, Rathdrum, Arklow, Roundwood, Bray and Greystones over a four day period. The final and tenth busking location at Newtownmountkennedy had to be cancelled due to torrential rain but Enda still ended up raising around €5,000 for Wicklow Hospice.

Now he plans to perform 40 songs in two hours at Bray Head Fishing and Social Club from 10 a.m.to midnight on September 16, where donations towards Wicklow Hospice will be accepted.

“Last year’s ten towns busing challenge was brilliant and I wanted to do something a little different again this year. I will be performing 40 songs in two hours, That works out at three minutes per song and I will play on the night 35 classic songs from down the years, as well as five original songs I wrote myself. There won’t be any charge on the door but we will be carrying out a collection for Wicklow Hospice, which we hope people will support.”

Wicklow Hospice is an organisation close to Enda’s heart from his years working as a carer.

“I was in palliative care with REHAB for years and now I work for the Alzheimer’s Society, so I get to see first hand the wonderful work carried out at Wicklow Hospice. It’s a wonderful cause and I hope to receive plenty of support on the night,” said Enda.