Eight blooming flower-holders stolen from Glenealy village in ‘soul-destroying’ act

A flower pipe in Glenealy. Six of these were taken from the Wicklow village on Saturday night.

GLENEALY Tidy Towns Committee went to bed on Saturday night thrilled after a day tending to the now blooming flowers they had planted in the village.

On Sunday morning they were woken by a call from a local resident who noticed one of the flower pipes was missing. Further calls and inspections revealed that a total of six flower pipes were missing, along with two hanging baskets.

Glenealy Tidy Towns PRO Anne Hogan explained: “It is soul-destroying for us as a committee, but the whole community is behind us and we have had messages from other Tidy Towns committees saying how sorry they are this has happened to us.

“I don’t know who would do this. It’s almost like they waited until the flowers were at their best to take them and want to sell them on. We’re checking local CCTV footage and gardaí have been informed. They are working actively on it.”

The flowers were chosen specifically to match the village’s colours; red and white. They and their soil and containers cost between €60-80 each.

“Money is quite tight,” said Anne. “But in fairness to all the people in the village, they’ve been very good and have given donations to help us replace them.”

As investigations into where the original flower pipes and hanging baskets have gone continue, Anne hopes that with the donations they have received they will be able to bring colour back to the village in a matter of weeks.