Easter launch revealed as Shay Cullen questions why masterplan for Glendalough ‘has stalled a bit’

CLLR Shay Cullen sought an update on the Glendalough Masterplan at the March monthly meeting of Wicklow Municipal District, commenting “I feel it has stalled a bit.”

In 2019 Fáilte Ireland initiated the process to develop a Masterplan For Glendalough and the Wicklow Mountains National Park and a Visitor Orientation Plan for County Wicklow with strategic partners National Park and Wildlife Service, OPW, National Monuments Service, Coillte and Wicklow County Council.

Key issues identified included improving the regional and seasonal spread of visitors, encouraging more tourists to visit outside seasonal peaks, encouraging people to visit areas outside of the main attractions all intended to mitigate against regional and seasonal congestion and deliver a better experience for all. Efforts will also be made to increase the dwell time in the county.

Speaking at last Monday’s meeting, Cllr Cullen said: “What is the status regarding the Glendalough Masterplan?

“I feel it has stalled a bit and people living in the area don’t want another false dawn and for the masterplan to end up going nowhere.

“Can we have some clear indication of when the works will commence.”

District Manager Brian Gleeson is part of the Glendalough Project Steering Group and they last met in January.

“A report is being finalised now and the plan is for an official launch around Easter period to kick start it. We are keen to try and get it going and it’s an expensive project that won’t happen overnight,” he said.