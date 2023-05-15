Druids Glen Resort unveils ‘reimagined’ golf course after €10 million investment

DRUIDS Glen Hotel and Golf Resort will reopen their restored and enhanced Druids Glen course and new clubhouse on June 1 following a major €10 million investment.

The golf course was named European Golf Resort of the Year in 2005 and was designed by Pat Ruddy and Tom Craddock and has undergone extensive upgrades over the past 16 months to cement its nickname the ‘Augusta of Europe’.

Now a 7,222-yard par-72 course built to USGA standards, the restoration project involved stripping just over 90,000m2 of topsoil and replacing it. Additionally, the greens required 7,000 tonnes of rootzone, 2,000 tonnes of gravel and 5,000m of drainage. The resort also invested €1.3 million in a modern irrigation system, wall to wall, and upgraded pathways, covering a total of 26,000m2.

The project was led by course designer Peter McEvoy OBE along with John Clarkin of Turfgrass and other notable designers and contractors.

Marcus Doyle, Golf Director, Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort, commented on the investment: “We wanted to take advantage of the technological advances that have emerged in the agronomical world in the past few decades. Our approach was really led by studying the impacts that nature has had, which has helped us to develop effective strategies for positively shaping the new course.”

The resort, which was originally built in the 16th century as Woodstock House, has a rich history that includes hosting famous musicians and being the site of four Irish Opens - with Colin Montgomerie and Sergio Garcia among the winners. With the renovations, Druids Glen Golf Course is poised to reclaim its place as one of the top golf destinations in Europe.

Aidan Ryan, General Manager of Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort stated: “We knew that this was going to be something special from the outset, with the aims of protecting the history and original magic of the golf course alongside upgrading the course and facilities to modern standards.

“The entire team have worked tirelessly over the past three years on this unique project and we are proud to bring the restored Druids Glen Golf course back to our members, resort guests and visitors.

The anticipated benefits of the project include economic benefits to the local community, job creation, increased tourism and improved recreational opportunities.

Seamus Neville, Owner of The Neville Hotel Group, said: “We have made a significant financial commitment to the renovation of Druids Glen Golf Course and Clubhouse, with the aim of bringing it to the very top of the list of world-class golf courses.

“This included rebuilding the greens, which is expected to result in perfect surfaces and modernised tweaks. We believe that the renovations have elevated the resort to a new level, and we can’t wait to see the impact they’ll have on our guests and the local community.”