Discounted tickets for Wicklow Christmas Market go on sale

SANTA Claus has confirmed his return to the Wicklow Christmas Market and early bird discount tickets are now available for a limited period.

It will once again be located at Leitrim Place in Wicklow town and represents the biggest festive attraction taking place along the east coast.

The Wicklow Christmas Market runs from November 18 to December 17 and will feature over 50 stalls selling a variety of local and International crafts, food, and drinks, as well as a range of activities and entertainment for all ages. Visitors can also enjoy the funfair and eco alpine ski trail.

Bookings are now open and early birds get 15 per cent off for a limited time only.

One of the highlights of the market is the Santa Express, where you can take the train to the North Pole to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Enjoy the ‘Elf n Safety’ show, and experience the tunnel of lights, a dazzling display of Christmas lights and decorations.

At the North Pole, Santa’s special visitors will be greeted by Santa's hard working elves who will help the children explore the elves workshop! Meet Mrs. Claus for a story and a sing-along, before your personal visit to Santa himself and receive your very own gift.

The market also offers free live entertainment including live music, stilt walkers, fire shows and more. Visitors can also feed the alpacas, ride the carnival rides, play games at the fun Fair, and take pictures with the giant Christmas tree and snowman. Entry to the market is free of charge.

The Wicklow Christmas Market is proud to be a green festival that uses recycled and sustainable materials. The stallholders follow the "leave no trace" policy, and the market strives to protect the environment in its planning and construction.

The Wicklow Christmas Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. It is closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.