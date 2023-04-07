David Holdsworth’s tour of 180 RNLI lifeboat stations to include Wicklow

DAVID Holdsworth hopes to visit Wicklow RNLI Station on Friday, April 21 as part of his tour of over 180 lifeboat stations around Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

The Yorkshire man intends to head out on the second leg of his tour on April 16, when he plans to visit 51 lifeboat stations in Ireland and on the Isle of Man. David decided to take on the challenge in memory of his late mother, and all donations will help the RNLI save even more lives at sea.

He said: “Since being a young boy it has been no secret that this was my Mum's favourite charity which is the inspiration behind this journey. So to honour my mum and all the lives lost at sea it would be much appreciated if you could show your support.

"Please support my adventure by making a donation however small. Sadly this charity doesn't receive any Government funding. By donating your will be showing your support to the volunteer crews who provide 24-hour search and rescue.””

To make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-holdsworth51?fbclid=IwAR1MxoG3onM8fQ6PbHkLZdxIwR4SeqB0l57TOZXA8XlGW1LCml1QsVsntP8