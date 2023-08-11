Credit Unions in Wicklow must become competitive force in mortgage market – Minister Simon Harris

MINISTER Simon Harris has emphasised the growing importance of credit unions now that Ulster Bank and KBC have withdrawn from the Irish market.

Wicklow has 13 credit union offices across the county, including in every major town, but only one currently offers mortgages to its members.

Bray Credit Union started offering mortgages in 2022, with loans of a maximum of €250,000, but this has now increased to €400,000 for a 35-year term.

Minister Harris believes that the Credit Union (Amendment) Bill will provide a significant step forward in securing a viable future for credit unions across the country as it will allow the growth in mortgage and SME lending by the organisations.

He stated: “It is great to see the recent growth of credit union mortgage lending in Ireland, with mortgage lending up 26.6 per cent year on year to March 2023 with a total mortgage book of €364 million.

"The average credit union mortgage is approximately €100,000. However, it is crucial that more credit unions nationwide can extend their loan book to mortgages, including more substantial mortgages, and become a competitive force in the Irish mortgage market for their members. SME lending has also grown 12.4 per cent year on year to the end of March 2023.”

The Credit Union (Amendment) Bill will be completed in the autumn. It contains enabling provisions to allow growth by providing flexibility to the ‘common bond’ in four aspects of the Bill, to allow for referral of members to other credit unions, to provide a service not provided by the referring credit union, to allow for loan participation, to allow more businesses to be members, and to allow credit unions to lend to certain public sector entities.

In welcoming the Bill, Minister Harris added: “All credit union members should be able to access the full suite of the financial services available. Every member should be able to open a credit union current account and access a mortgage product. That is not happening at present but this Bill will help the credit union movement to meet this objective if they so wish.

“Credit unions are central to Irish life. They are social, community-based organisations providing vital financial services to individual members, families and businesses. There are more than 200 credit unions, with over 400 branches, across the State. They hold about €17 billion in savings and €5.5 billion in loans.”

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD, the Minister of State at the Department of Finance, who is bringing the Bill through the Oireachtas for Government said: “Importantly, the Bill will proactively protect the volunteerism of credit unions – the very foundation of the origins of the movement in Ireland over 60 years ago – by acknowledging and recognising the role of the sector in developing a volunteer-led co-operative movement.”