Councillors praise Wicklow District Engineer for his efforts down through the years

WARM words of praise were reserved for District Engineer Kevin Scanlon as he attended his final meeting of Wicklow Municipal District, before taking up a new position with Wicklow County Council.

Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, said: “Thank you for all your efforts, it was very much appreciated. It’s not an easy job and sometimes we don’t male it any easier for you either

Cllr Gail Dunne commented: “I will miss our trips around the town. In many ways it’s a thankless job, but you got a lot of work done and I wish you all the best in your new role.”

Cllr Mary Kavanagh said: “Thanks Kevin. It was a pleasure working with you and you always had a smile and a friendly face.”

Cllr Shay Cullen said: “It’s a difficult task and a big District to cover. You got an awful lot of work down over the years and did your best. We really appreciate it.”

Cllr John Snell stated: “Thanks a million for everything Kevin. It was a pleasure working with you. Well done and thanks.”

Cllr Irene Winters said: “You were always good humoured and did all that was asked of you. I’m sorry to see you go, but I am lucky in that I will still see you at the county buildings and I look forward to catching up with you.”