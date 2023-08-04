Concerns that Wicklow gardaí will be used to bolster Dublin garda numbers

Wicklow TD John Brady has expressed concerns that Minister for Justice Helen McEntee may seek to bolster Dublin garda numbers using gardaí from Wicklow.

The Sinn Féin TD highlighted the need for the Minister for Justice and garda management to avoid addressing the shortage of gardaí needed to address anti-social and criminal activity on the streets of Dublin by transferring personnel from Wicklow, even on a temporary basis, particularly in light of the coverage given to some high-profile incidents in the capital recently.

In the last five years, garda numbers across County Wicklow have fallen from 360 to 310, representing a loss of 50 serving gardaí, or just under 14 per cent of the force in the county.

The ongoing drop in garda figures in Wicklow comes at a time when a quarter of garda stations in the state report staff reductions.

In the last five years, Bray has lost 23 gardaí, despite the increasing growth of the town and its proximity to south Dublin. In total, 14 of the 17 garda stations in Wicklow have seen their numbers decrease over the last decade.

“There is no doubt that the levels of street crime, particularly anti-social and violent crime, on the streets of Dublin is wholly unacceptable and needs to be urgently addressed, but it also needs to be stressed that the solutions for Dublin’s crime problems will not be found in Wicklow,” Deputy Brady said.

“The reality is that garda numbers in Wicklow have fallen significantly over the last number of years. I have spoken on this issue repeatedly, and only a short time ago, I expressed my concern at the fact that garda numbers in Wicklow had fallen 14 per cent between 2019 and 2023.

“This taken in conjunction with the population growth in Wicklow revealed by recent census figures indicate a population increase of over 13.5 per cent, with numbers rising from 136,640 to 155,258, between 2011 and 2022, Wicklow has a shortage of gardaí.

“I have written to the Minister, questioning as to whether any gardaí from Wicklow have been temporarily or otherwise transferred to Dublin or if there are any plans to do so in the coming weeks or months.

“I urge the Minister to acknowledge that not only would it be folly to transfer Wicklow gardaí to Dublin, but more gardaí are needed in Wicklow now.”