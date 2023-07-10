Concerns raised over Dublin incinerator emissions reaching Wicklow

CLLR Tom Fortune has raised concerns that the incinerator in Ringsend, Dublin could be having an impact on the health of people living in parts of County Wicklow.

Speaking at the Jul monthyl meeting of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Fortune said he had discussed the issue with members of the public with an expertise in the matter.

“The incinerator at Ringsend is driving blooms of stuff up into the atmosphere and I am told it can travel 30 to 40km or more, which brings parts of north Wicklow and west Wicklow into the equation.

“There seems to be quite an increase in kids getting asthma and I am told it is possibly related to the incinerator. And what comes out of it.

“I would like the Local Authority to get some communications and we need information on what has been the cause of the increase in chest related illness.

“What’s going into the atmosphere? I think it’s a massive, massive issue.”

Cllr Irene Winters provided a website address which gives a breakdown of the different emissions on a half hourly basis.