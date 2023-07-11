Concern as new Wicklow bus stop still blocking views of road users
A new bus stop put in place at Flannery’s Shop junction between Castle Street and Summerhill in Wicklow town is still causing difficulties for other road users.
The close proximity of the bus stop to the junction was blocking the views of other road users attempting to turn at Castle Street when the bus was parked at the location. New grid-lines and hatching was put in place and painted at the end of the bus stop, pushing the bus further back in an effort to get rid of the blind spot.
However, the new measure received a mixed reception at a recent meeting of Wicklow Municipal District.
Cllr Mary Kavanagh said: “The hatching put in place at the bus stop has made a big difference. There is a big improvement regarding visibility and sightlines.”
However, Cllr Paul O’Brien felt the new gridlines or hatching hadn’t made the junction any safer.
He stated: “The bus stop still isn’t working and I almost got killed coming out of the junction. It’s no working. Is there a long-term plan for it to be removed? At the moment it’s a death trap.”
District Engineer Pat Clarke informed the elected members that he had held a recent meeting with the NTA over the bus stop and will hold further talks..
He said: “The NTA provide the location and the bus stop, while Bus Eireann run the route. It’s something we are trying to work on. The hatching rolled the bus back three to four metres further away from the junction. There is also an ESB pole there that the bus is trying to avoid which keeps them out on the road. The drivers are trying not to hit the pole but the pole is impacting on everything out there.”