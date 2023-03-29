Complaints over closed toilets and lack of bins at Brittas Bay – ‘you can’t tell a child they’ll have to hold on’

Cllr John Snell was critical of the fact that the Brittas Bay car parks were open over the St Patrick’s Day weekend but visitors had no access to public toilets or bins.

He raised the issue at Monday’s meeting of Wicklow Municipal District, stating: “The public didn’t have the opportunity of having somewhere to place their rubbish, and it just sends out the wrong message. The lack of toilets was a real issue. You can’t tell a child that they will have to hold on because the toilets are there but we can’t use them because they are closed. We should be looking to providing access for public toilets during public holidays, specially St Patrick’s Day, when the kids are off school and families want to enjoy the fresh sea air.”

Cllr Irene Winters said the decision to open the car parks during this time of year was due to Covid and to prevent motorists from parking on the side of the road, obstructing local residents and the emergency services.

She added: “If people can drive all the way to Brittas Bay with their kids in the car then they would be more than able to take their own rubbish home with them. The message is ‘Leave no Trace’ so take your rubbish home with you. If you are not provided with a bin then place your rubbish in a plastic bag and take it home.”

Cllr Paul O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, said a lack of places for dog litter was also proving problematic at Brittas Bay.

He commented: “I don’t want to see an excuse being made where the car parks have to be closed again because the funding isn’t there. We had issues with a build-up of rubbish at Brittas Bay over a previous Christmas period and I was told that bins attract rubbish. In reply I said that is like saying a doctor attracts patients.

“The likes of cups, plastics and bottles should be taken home with you if there aren’t any bins. The lack of dog bins is a problem as to leave the bag in your car while travelling home isn’t very pleasant. There should be facilities for dog bins there.”