Comedian Karl Spain set to perform in Wicklow

Comedian Karl Spain returns to the Brass Fox in Wicklow town for a night of comedy on Friday, May 26.

It follows on from the Limerick comedian’s well received show held in the Brass Fox back in January.

Karl will be joined on the night by Sharon Mannion. As well as being one of the busiest stand ups in Ireland, Sharon is a regular on RTE radio and TV and is recognisable from the likes of 'The republic of Telly' and 'Bridget and Eamon'.

Also joining them onstage will be new kid on the block Elinor Murphy, who only started performing on the comedy circuit five years ago and has already achieved a number of comedy competition wins.

The comedy night takes place on Friday, March 26, from 8.30 p.m. Tickets costing €12 are available for purchase from Eventbrite.ie.