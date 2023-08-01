Wicklow

Colleen Brohan crowned Wicklow Regatta Queen 2023

Regatta Queen 2023 Colleen Brohan with 2022 Queen Alex Ludgate. Photo: Michael Kelly

Joanne Costello, Christina Clerkin, Alex Ludgate and Anne Tarpey-McNally at the Wicklow Regatta Queen selection. Photo: Michael Kelly

Contestants get ready for the Barman's Race at the Wicklow Regatta. Photo: Michael Kelly

Deirdre Doyle of the Cool Food School at the Wicklow Regatta. Photo: Michael Kelly

Majella, Colleen and Michael Brohan at the Wicklow Regatta Queen selection. Photo: Michael Kelly

Mary Hayes with Sharon and Leah Byrne at the Wicklow Regatta Queen selection. Photo: Michael Kelly

Christine Clerkin and Anne Tarpey-McNally at the Wicklow Regatta Queen Selection. Photo: Michael Kelly

Myles Buchanan
Wicklow People

COLLEEN Brohan from Wicklow town has been crowned the Wicklow Regatta Queen for 2023.

The esteemed judges Christina Clarkin of MX3 Marketing and Anne Tarpey McNally of Pretty Woman Boutique, Greystones faced the difficult decision of choosing an outright winner among a highly talented pool of entrants, eventually deciding on Colleen, who expressed her deep honour and excitement as she received the crown.

The 2022 Regatta Queen Alex Ludgate was also thanked for all her efforts.

Colleen was soon right in the thick of it as the new Regatta Queen, as she immediately rushed to attend the singing pubs night in The Hurlers, Glenealy.

Wicklow Regatta Festival Chair John Goodman said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the other entrants who courageously put themselves forward. Without their participation, events like the Wicklow Regatta Festival Queen would not be possible, and their presence added to the spirit of this wonderful occasion.”

Each of the Regatta Queen entrants received a beautiful hamper from Care Plus Pharmacy and thanks were also passed onto JJ Jeweller’s for their sponsorship of the event.