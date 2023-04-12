Clarification sought over use of Clonmannon Village in Ashford to accommodate refugees

WICKLOW County Council are to carry out inquiries into mounting speculation that Clonmannon Village in Ashford is under consideration as a location to house refugees.

Cllr Shay Cullen raised the matter at last Monday’s monthly meeting of Wicklow County Council and sought clarification over whether there was truth to the rumours.

Clonmannon Village comprises a detached period residence, known as Clonmannon House, and 44 bungalow units.

Cllr Cullen said: “I am really looking for clarification over a concerning point that has come to my attention, namely that a site known as Clonmannon Village in Ashford has been suggested as being used to house refugees. This has not come before our District and there has been no communication.

“What I want to know from the Chief Executive and Directors is are there plans to develop this site for refugees? If so, what are the plans?

“This is a very, very remote location. In terms of communications, we had a recent meeting with IPAS in terms of the Grand Hotel site. We clearly told them that we were less than happy with the lack of engagement with the elected members over the Grand Hotel. They basically ignored our pleas and I’m very fearful that this could be another situation where IPAS, maybe together with the Council, are planning something without letting us know what is going on.

“I am all for developing housing and have never voted against housing at all but this situation is far from straightforward. I don’t know if the plans are to house Ukrainian refugees or asylum seekers. I would urge we get clarification on the issue as a matter of urgency.”

In response, Wicklow County Council Chief Executive Emer O’Gorman said there had been no approaches from IPAS or any other inquiries.

She added: “I would be concerned if there were plans made without talking to the Council or elected members and I will pursue that.”