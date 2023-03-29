Children at Play signs needed for Wicklow estates

THE District Engineer for the Wicklow District will look into providing Children at Play signs to a number of housing estates.

Cllr Mary Kavanagh inquired about the signs at Monday’s meeting of Wicklow Municipal District having been contacted by residents of a number estates concerned about speeding motorists in areas where children are likely to be out at play.

“How easy is it to get Children at Play signs? Not everyone wants ramps and cars tend to speed through estates when a child could run out into the road chasing a ball or a dog could run out,” said Cllr Kavanagh.

District Engineer Kevin Scanlon replied that there is a fund for such signage, with the pole costing €100 and the actual sign €50, which can be placed outside the entrance to any estates seeking the signs.