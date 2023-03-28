Charlie Bird to extend ‘hand of friendship’ during Wicklow walk for Samaritans

Broadcaster Charlie Bird pictured with his wife Claire and their dog 'Tiger' pictured ahead of the Hand of Friendship Walk' in Avondale, Co Wicklow.

Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird will lead Samaritans volunteers and supporters on a special ‘Hand of Friendship Walk’ through Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum, County Wicklow, on Sunday, April 16 at 11 a.m.

The Hand of Friendship Walk with Samaritans is supported by Coillte, who will be opening Avondale Forest Park and several Coillte sites across the country for a range of 5km and 1km walks.

Members of the public who cannot travel to Wicklow can walk in solidarity with Charlie in any of Coillte’s forest walks, or with Samaritans volunteers in Lough Key Forest Park in County Roscommon, Farren Forest Park in County Cork and at Ard na Gaoithe in County Galway.

Speaking ahead of the Avondale walk, Mr Bird said that he is determined to continue to extend his hand of friendship to others over the coming months and to support charities and organisations, including Samaritans.

“Samaritans is a cause close to my heart,” Mr Bird said. “Their volunteers across the country extend the hand of friendship to others 24 hours a day, seven days a week – that’s why I am holding a Hand of Friendship Walk in support of Samaritans this April.

“I am urging everyone to come out and support me at Avondale, or at one of the many Coillte parks being made available on the day, and to spread the message that one of the most powerful things we can do is extend the hand of friendship to others.

“I want to ask everyone to keep extending the hand of friendship to others and be there when someone close to you needs support or a helping hand. I also want to raise awareness of the work Samaritans do and urge everyone to join us.”

Praising Mr Bird, Mark Kennedy, Assistant Director of Samaritans Ireland said: “Charlie Bird has been an amazing supporter of Samaritans in recent months and we are thrilled that Charlie, his wife Claire and of course their dog Tiger are leading this Hand of Friendship Walk in support of Samaritans.

“These are difficult times for many people and our volunteers in branches across the country are there for people during their darkest times 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on free phone 116 123.We urge anyone in despair to reach out.

“We are also calling on everyone to support Charlie’s walk on April 16, by joining us in Avondale Forest Park, walking with volunteers at another designated site or Coillte site, by making a donation or by considering volunteering with their local branch of Samaritans.”

“Coillte will have 5km walking routes mapped out at most sites, as well as shorter and flatter 1km walks which will be suitable for prams and wheelchair users.

"There will also be free car parking for those taking part in a Hand of Friendship Walk at Avondale Forest Park, where volunteers from East Coast (Arklow), Dublin, Drogheda, Kilkenny, Newbridge and Waterford Samaritans will gather.

“Supporters can also walk at one of Coillte’s 260 recreational sites nationwide.”

Imelda Hurley, Chief Executive of Coillte, said: “Coillte is delighted to be supporting Charlie Bird and Samaritans by welcoming them to Avondale Forest Park for The Charlie Bird Hand of Friendship Walk with Samaritans.

“We are looking forward to seeing Samaritans volunteers and members of the public at some of our forest parks on the day, to show solidarity with Charlie Bird in Avondale and support the work Samaritans do.”

For information on The Charlie Bird Walk of Friendship with Samaritans, supported by Coillte, visit: www.charlieswalkoffriendship.com.

Samaritans is the only charity in Ireland offering emotional support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to anyone who is in distress, lonely, struggling to cope or feeling suicidal.

Anyone can ring Samaritans on free phone 116 123 (the number won’t show up on a bill) or email jo@samaritans.ie.