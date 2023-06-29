Wicklow

Charlie Bird to be guest as Wicklow prison celebrates 50th anniversary with open day

Shelton Abbey Prison in Arklow.

Eoin Mac Raghnaill
Wicklow People

Shelton Abbey Prison in Arklow will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a community open day on Tuesday, July 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In operation since 1973, the low-security prison for males aged 19 years will open its grounds to the public for the community event, which will feature music, a BBQ, entertainment for children and a flower and cake sale, with all proceeds from sales going to Pieta House, the St Catherine’s Association in Newcastle and Dogs for the Disabled.

There will also be a history tour of the house and gardens, as well as arts and crafts displays and a bumper raffle.

Capping off the fun-filled day, former RTÉ journalist and veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird is due to deliver a speech that will capture the imaginations of all in attendance.

The Shelton Abbey Prison Open Day is a free event and all are welcome to attend.