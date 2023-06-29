Charlie Bird to be guest as Wicklow prison celebrates 50th anniversary with open day

Shelton Abbey Prison in Arklow will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a community open day on Tuesday, July 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In operation since 1973, the low-security prison for males aged 19 years will open its grounds to the public for the community event, which will feature music, a BBQ, entertainment for children and a flower and cake sale, with all proceeds from sales going to Pieta House, the St Catherine’s Association in Newcastle and Dogs for the Disabled.

There will also be a history tour of the house and gardens, as well as arts and crafts displays and a bumper raffle.

Capping off the fun-filled day, former RTÉ journalist and veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird is due to deliver a speech that will capture the imaginations of all in attendance.

The Shelton Abbey Prison Open Day is a free event and all are welcome to attend.