Charlie Bird enjoys Ashford welcome for ‘Light A Candle’ awareness kick off

Geraldine Brennan, Louise French, Marie Humby and Padraig Humby with Charle Bird his wife Claire and dog Tiger at "Light a Candle for Charlie" in Chester Beattys, Ashford.

Ronan McCauley of the Wicklow Ukulele Players with Charlie Bird at "Light a Candle for Charlie" in Chester Beattys, Ashford

LEGENDARY broadcaster and journalist Charlie Bird began a weekend of remembrance of his incredible fundraising climb last year in his hometown of Ashford last Friday.

‘Climb With Charlie’, which called on people to climb Croagh Patrick with Charlie in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) and Pieta House, raised an astonishing €3.3million last April.

As the disease continues to progress in Charlie, he remains positive and dedicated to supporting the IMNDA, Pieta and many more causes, so to mark the one year anniversary of Climb With Charlie, he launched ‘Light A Candle’.

In a video on Twitter, Charlie asked everyone to light a candle over the weekend with him to show support for everyone with a terminal illness, for those fighting a mental health illness, for healthcare frontline workers and for the people of Ukraine.

It began on the Vartry Bridge on Friday at 6.30pm, and moved into the Chester Beatty in Ashford, where Charlie lives with dog Tiger and his wife Claire.

Candle-lighters were accompanied by the Wicklow Ukulele players led by Ronan McCauley.

Charlie went to several locations to join those lighting candles over the weekend. Writing on Sunday, he said: “WANT to thank all of the charities and groups who turned up in the Phoenix Park yesterday morning to light the candles, including Vicky Phelan’s family what an honour.

“The President Michael D also lit a candle as did thousands of people across the country. In Westport today WOW.”