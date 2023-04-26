Catherine Fulvio to hold barbecue demo at Wicklow store on May bank holiday Monday

Celebrity chef Catherine Fulvio will hold a live barbecue demonstration at the OutdoorLiving store in Glen of the Downs, where she will be providing advice and secrets to preparing the perfect barbeque for when the weather improves.

Catherine will kick start the barbecue season with demos taking place on Monday, May 1 between 12noon and 4 p.m. at the centre which is set to become a centre of BBQ excellence this May Bank Holiday as it hosts its first cookery event.

Catherine, of Ballyknocken Cookery School in Glenealy, said: “The bank holiday weekend in May marks the start of the summer for me and summer means barbecue season is here. I love having friends and family around and cooking in the great outdoors – it so easy and so relaxing.”

Catherine will some of her top barbecue tips at this fun foodie event, such as barbecue rubs and marinades and mouth-watering food.

Pat Kelly, Managing Director of OutdoorLiving.ie said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the opening of one of Ireland’s largest barbecue Centres. There will be barbecue promotions on the day as well as competitions for barbecue cookery class and of course some great food to sample.”

The Kellys are turning their OutdoorLiving.ie store into a mini festival for a day and it’s free to attend. Resident food truck Big Boys will be serving up their award-winning burgers and with jazz music as a backdrop.