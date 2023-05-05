Catherine Fulvio sparks up BBQ season with live demos at Wicklow store

Catherine Fulvio with Pat and Damien Kelly of OutdoorLiving.ie at the barbecue demonstration at the store. Photo: Leigh Anderson

CATHERINE Fulvio got the barbequing season underway as she provided live demos and expert tips at the launch of the OutdoorLiving Store’s new BBQ Centre at Glen of the Downs on the May Bank Holiday Monday.

OutdoorLiving ensured visitors were treated to some live jazz music for the launch, while resident food truck ‘Big Boys’ served their award-winning burgers as the store turned into a little mini-festival for the day.

Catherine of Ballyknocken Cookery School provided some expert tips for anyone hoping to spark up the BBQ over the summer months.

She advised: “This may sound obvious but choose your tool kit well and you will reap the rewards. Whether it is gas or charcoal a good BBQ is essential, they each have their own benefits.

"With a charcoal BBQ you get the lovely smokey flavours while with a gas BBQ it quick to get going for unexpected guests. But one thing to remember whatever your BBQ you need a lid to lock in those flavours and maintains the temperature.”

James from Fired Home Foods also presented BBQ demos, while all of OutdoorLiving’s BBQ range had a 10 per cent discount for the duration of the event.