Cathaoirleach calls for letter to thank departing Wicklow parish priest

Fr Donal Roche planting a tree in recognition of his service to the parish and community.

THE Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, Cllr Irene Winters, has requested that the local authority write a letter to Fr Donal Roche thanking him for all his efforts as the popular parish priest departs for pastures new.

Fr Roche served as the Parish Priest for Wicklow town, Rathnew, Kilbride, Brittas Bay and Barndarrig for more than 11 years before moving on in July to replace Fr Aquinas Duffy in Cabinteely Parish.

Fr Roche was also instrumental in the transfer of the Abbey Grounds to Wicklow County Council to enhance the grounds into the Abbey Gardens and event space to make a more functional public space.

As July’s monthly meeting of Wicklow Municipal District was winding up, Cllr Winters stated: “I think we should send a letter of thanks to Fr Roche. When I first moved to Wicklow the townspeople were only able to use the facilities at the Abbey Grounds was when they were getting married to take pictures. Obviously I never got married, so I never was inside the Abbey Grounds.

“Fr Roche allowed the people of the town to use the facilities and opened up the Abbey Grounds to events like the Taste of Wicklow. He also opened the De La Salle Pastoral Centre, which is open to all creeds and generations.

“I want Fr Roche to know that it’s not just the local Catholic community, but the whole town community who appreciate everything he did.”