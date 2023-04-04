Car parking to reduce at Old Hero Mines, Glendassan during works

VISITORS to the old mines buildings at Old Hero, Glendasan on the Wicklow Gap road are advised that conservation work are taking place for the next eleven weeks.

This area is a start/finish point for the Miner’s Way, and also a popular access point for exploring the Glendasan Valley, the St Kevin’s Way, Luganure mines and Camaderry Mountain.

Although access will not be impeded, there will be a significant reduction in available car parking to facilitate site works. The nearest alternative parking is Glendalough or the Wicklow Gap car parks, the St Kevin’s Way links both of these areas to the Old Hero site.

The works started on Monday, March 27, and are estimated to take eleven weeks to complete, weather permitting. Visitors are requested to observe all safety signage on site.