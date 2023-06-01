Call for Wicklow to support Hospice Sunflower Days

Virgin Media presenters Deric Hartigan, Karen Koster and Martin King at the launch of Hospice Sunflower Days.

The Wicklow public will have the opportunity to support the vital work of Wicklow Hospice when Hospice Sunflower Days returns for its 33rd year on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

Members of Sunflower Days Volunteers will be in shops around County Wicklow selling Sunflower merchandise and taking donations to support local services throughout both days.

The Hospice Sunflower Days campaign aims to raise vital funds to allow hospices and specialist homecare services to continue to provide their essential personal care in either specialist units in the hospice or in a patient’s own home.

Funding from the 2023 campaign will help upgrade hospice and homecare facilities, purchase new equipment and fund local hospice services.

As well as the on-street collection, there is also an opportunity for the public to support Wicklow Hospice online. The virtual sunflower garden is now open until the end of June and donors can sponsor a virtual sunflower ‘in memory’ of a loved one at www.sunflowerdays.ie

Hospices and specialist palliative homecare services throughout the country provide free-of- charge care and support to those living with a life-limiting illness, while also offering assistance to the patient’s family members.

Speaking about the launch of the 2023 Hospice Sunflower Days campaign, Allison Ryder, Fundraising, Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services, Wicklow said: “We are delighted to launch Hospice Sunflower Days! On Friday, 9 and Saturday, 10 June, volunteers will be selling sunflower merchandise to raise vital funds.

“We are calling on everyone to mark Hospice Sunflower Days this year by donating what you can to help Wicklow Hospice.”

This year’s campaign was launched recently by Hospice Sunflower Days Ambassador, Mary Kennedy and on hand to support the launch were Virgin Media presenters Karen Koster, Martin King and Deric Hartigan.

You can also support Sunflower Days by volunteering to help man one of the collection points in Arklow, Wicklow town, Newtownmountkennedy, Bray or Greystones.

Please call Allison in Wicklow Hospice on 089 441 4442 for more information