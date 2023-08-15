Call for disabled toilet facilities at Wicklow Harbour

CLLR Mary Kavanagh is calling for the provision of public toilet facilities at Wicklow Harbour and beside the playground and skatepark at the Murrough.

“When people reach a certain age, if they need to go then they need to go, which makes it important to provide somewhere people can go to the loo. The same applies to little kids and young children. We seem to turn a blind eye to the need for permanent public toilet facilities and I feel they should be in every town in the country,” she said.

Portaloos are in place at Wicklow Harbour, at the Black Castle car park, and two are available at the free car park at the Murrough, though many members of the public seem unaware of their location in the car park.

“Portaloos are better than nothing but they still aren’t ideal. Some people are reluctant to use them, even when they are maintained, and they aren’t always the most comfortable of facilities. There are two portaloos at the Murrough car park near to the skatepark and children’s playground but a lot of people don’t even seem to know of their existence.

“There was talk about placing portaloos near to the playground but it was considered too windy a location as the portaloos are quite light and could topple over.

“I am calling for the provision of proper and permanent toilet facilities, including disability access, down by Wicklow Harbour, so it can serve the whole harbour area and users such as visitors, members of the swimming and rowing clubs and all the different club members using the harbour.

“I think a public toilet is also required by the skatepark and playground, if feasible, especially given the plans for the pump tack in the area, which will only add to the footfall. It doesn’t have to be anything too fancy,” she added.

The reluctance of local authorities to provide permanent public toilets is increasingly becoming a bone of contention for Cllr Kavanagh.

“I think they are terrified that public toilets would be used by drug takers or people trying to maybe sleep in them at night.

“The toilets could be locked at certain times to try and prevent such occurrences, say from 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. at night until 7 a.m. in the morning. Some sort of permanent public toilets need to be provided for the whole harbour area and the skatepark and playground at the Murrough.”