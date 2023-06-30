Call for CPO of Wicklow site with history of illegal encampments

CLLR John Snell wants Wicklow County Council to give consideration to a compolsory purchase order (CPO) of a private site in Rathew, where illegal encampments pop-up regularly.

Speaking at last June’s meeting of Wicklow Municipal District, Cllr Snell said the site in questions was owned by members of the traveller community living in the UK.

“Every few years caravans move onto the site and form an illegal encampment,” he explained. “This time the illegal encampment moved on and within a week it was replaced by a single caravan.

"There was an arson attack where a caravan was burnt out a number of years ago, but thankfully no one was in the caravan at the time. Wicklow County Council needs to look at a CPO for the site as it’s a game of cat and mouse and the ones losing out are the public and the tax payers.”