Bray school takes top STEM award as 14 Wicklow institutes recognised

Minister Simon Harris at St Peter's Catholic Primary School, in Bray, with Tanja Calis, Senior Executive Education and Public Engagement, Science Foundation Ireland and Ciarán Seoighe, Deputy Director General, and pupils Heidi Clucas Keogh and Brooke Tobin. Photo: Jason Clarke.

A primary school is Bray has been granted the highest Science Foundation Ireland Curious Minds Award, as a total of 14 Wicklow schools featured in their latest round of awards.

St Kieran’s National School become the only Wicklow school to be granted a Platinum Award, which acknowledges schools that have previously achieved a Plaque of STEM and have also demonstrated excellence in their efforts to raise awareness of and excitement about science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Just over 40 schools in Ireland achieved the Curious Mind’s Platinum Award this year, with a further 11 Wicklow schools achieving the Gold Award and three just starting their journey by achieving Silver.

These included Kilmacanogue National School, who were visited by Wicklow TD Simon Harris in recognition.

Visiting the school on Friday, June 16, Mr Harris said: “I want to congratulate all of the staff and students here in Kilmacanogue NS, who have worked together to win a silver award under Science Foundation Ireland’s Curious Minds Awards.

“It was fantastic to get to meet with many of the school’s students and talk about how they and their families can take part in activities involving science and maths, and how those activities can be both educational and fun.

“It is great to see schools taking the initiative and engaging in extra-curricular activities and I want to thank the staff of Kilmacanogue NS for empowering their students through hands-on and practical approaches to learning about science and maths.

Curious Minds is part of Science Foundation Ireland’s Education and Public Engagement Programme, which aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) among students, teachers and members of the public.

The award is a way to help deepen STEM engagement in schools and achieving a Silver Award is a huge win for any school looking to celebrate their STEM work.

Mr Harris, who is Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, added: “These awards recognise the hard work, enthusiasm, and incredible effort our local schools went to.

“The aim is to show science is easily accessible and something that everyone can take part and engage in. It is so important that we drive this idea home, as we look to the future, we need to make sure that we foster innovative ideals in our young people, and I am proud to see our schools in Wicklow so well represented.”

The Wicklow schools in receipt of Curious Minds awards are:

Silver Award – Kilmacanogue N.S.

Silver Award – Marino School, Bray

Silver Award - St Coen’s National School, Rathnew

Gold Award – S N Padraig Naofa

Gold Award – Woodstock Educate Together National School, Newtown

Gold Award – St. Patrick’s National School, Wicklow

Gold Award – Gaelscoil Chill Mhantáin

Gold Award – St. Catherine’s Special School, Newcastle

Gold Award – Delgany N.S

Gold Award – St. Peter’s Primary School, Bray

Gold Award – Greystones Community N.S.

Gold Award – Scoil Aodán Naofa, Carnew N.S.

Gold Award – Kilcoole Primary School

Gold Award – Moneystown N.S.

Platinum Award – St. Kieran’s National School, Bray