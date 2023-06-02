Blue Flags raised at Wicklow beaches as lifeguards return to duty

Blue Flags were raised on Brittas Bay North and South and Greystones South on June 1 to signal the start of the bathing season which runs until September 15.

The three beaches were announced as County Wicklow’s Blue Flag holders for 2023 in May and will now have lifeguards on duty throughout the season. Additionally, lifeguard service has commenced at Bray South Promenade and Wicklow Harbour, just in time for the good weather promised for the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Commenting on the Blue Flags for Wicklow, Emer O’Gorman, Wicklow County Council Chief Executive, said: “The efforts that go into achieving a Blue Flag are significant and Wicklow County Council works across departments and with local partners and coast care groups to maintain and manage them to the highest standard and the awards of the flags provide recognition for the efforts of our staff in this regard.”

Cllr Tommy Annesley, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, urged the public to heed the advice of Wicklow County Council and Water Safety Ireland stating that “lifeguards will be on these beaches from 11am to 7pm daily, until 31st August, and on Saturday and Sundays until 15th September.”

Swimmers should heed all lifeguard warnings, stay where they can touch the bottom and always swim parallel to the shore, within the lifeguard flags.