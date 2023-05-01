Bikers ride to remember Wicklow man Mark Coster and support I Am Alex campaign

BIKERS from across the country descended on Rathnew for the Mark Coster Memorial Run as they made their way from Rathnew Cemetery to Drumkay, before heading toward Arklow.

The memorial run was organised by Gavin Ryan and Angelina Coster in memory of Mark of Drumkay, Rathnew, who sadly passed away in April of 2021. The memorial run also acted as a fundraiser for the I Am Alex campaign in aid of Alex Dunne of Rathnew, who only turned three in January and suffers from a rare brain injury called Periventricular Leukomalacia or PVL which means he cannot walk or talk. He also has autism and a processing disorder.

His parents Cliona and David are currently trying to raise €250,000 to adapt their home to improve his quality of life.

David said: “It was a wonderful and very emotional day. There was a great turnout and the bikers started from Rathnew Cemetery, and then made their way to the Drumkay estate where we were all waiting for them. Angelina provided everyone with cups of tea and biscuits. It was wonderful to see the community of Drumkay outside in support.

“They laid a wreath and Mark’s graveside and paid their respects and then arrived in Drumkay, by the memorial bench in Mark’s honour. The noise from the motorbikes was deafening and you had some wonderful bikes, including some very impressive Harley Davidson’s. You had lots of kids sitting on their toy bikes trying to take part as well. Alex was there as well looking around in amazement. The event raised €1,000 and we are so grateful to Gavin ad Angelina and everyone who supported the memorial run.”

Further fundraising events for the I am Alex campaign will be taking place over the coming weeks and months. A fundraising night of bingo takes place in the N11 Ashford on May 6, starting at 8 p.m. Ten games will be played with prizes for each round, including hampers and One for All vouchers. Entry is €20 and you can expect plenty of fun, food and live music, with Doey Walsh set to perform with his band.

Ladies can enjoy a fantastic day out and help raise funds for the I Am Alex campaign by taking part in the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in Dublin on Sunday, June 4. Interested parties are asked to sign up before April 21 and a bus will be organised to travel to Dublin from Wicklow town. You can register at https://www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie/.

David added: “Alex’s condition had started to deteriorate and it’s generally a case of three steps forward and two steps backwards. Thankfully he is now heading back in the right direction and has started to crawl again. Friday was my last day working in the Wicklow Wine Company and while that is sad, at the same time it will be great to be able to spend more time with the little man and help with his physio and treatment.”