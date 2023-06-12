Beyond The Pale Festival is embracing its roots in Wicklow’s ancient heartland

​

If great things truly have small beginnings, then surely there is no better place to grow the seed of an idea than the Garden of Ireland. Taking root deep in Wicklow’s ever-green heartland, the blossoming Beyond the Pale Festival brought a splash of colour and vibrancy to its ancient surroundings last year, welcoming more than 5,000 like-minded revellers to a convivial, three-day feast for the senses in stunning Glendalough.

Boasting new stages, expanded wellness facilities, a Céilí-inducing Poc Fada area and a tantalising line-up of top-drawer artists, Beyond the Pale 2023 promises the same jovial atmosphere and cultural variety that has won the hearts of so many festival-goers.

For Beyond the Pale curator Declan Forde, two priceless assets have played a pivotal role in their successes: The age profile the strictly over-21 festival attracts and its charming, scenic surroundings.

With his father, noted author Robert Forde, hailing from Arklow, and a grandmother named Tyrrell, Declan feels right at home in Wicklow and is acutely aware of its natural beauty.

Recalling the scouting trip that sprouted the festival, he said that childhood memories of family walks in Wicklow’s forests came flooding back when he first set foot on the gorgeous Glendalough site.

“I remember the first time the team travelled down to see the site in Glendalough,” Declan began. “It was autumn, and everything looked so picturesque.

“We immediately sensed that the site had an atmosphere and warmth to it, turned to each other and knew our search was over.

“Myself and some of the key members of our team have been involved in music festivals and concerts all our lives, from Electric Picnic to Oxygen and everywhere in between. We had been on the lookout for a site for our new festival but wanted one that was relatively close to the main population centre.

“I’ve always found it very curious that a large-scale festival has never really happened in Wicklow.

“I know there was a festival in Killruddery, and then there is Kaleidoscope, but I could never work out why there had been so many big festivals in places within an hour of Dublin but never in Wicklow.

“Honestly, Wicklow is an attraction in its own right, and Glendalough is one of its crown jewels - truly one of the most unique places on the planet. The landscape is so diverse and lush here.

“We did not set out to find a site for the festival in Wicklow, but it definitely feels like we made the right decision. We are just so grateful to the site owners and the local authority for getting behind us.

“We hope to repay that support by further enhancing the Glendalough community and Wicklow’s fantastic reputations on the international stage in any way we can.”

Among the offerings at Beyond the Pale 2023 will be a strong local contingent of traders, speakers and artists who will be flocking from all corners of the County to showcase their home-grown talents.

Keep a keen eye out for Blessington/Ballymore Eustace comedian, storyteller and artist Hugh Cooney who will be joined on stage by Rí-Rá Irish Lager, as well as keen forager Courtney Tyler from Wicklow Naturally, who will enlighten audiences about finding their own food.

“Wicklow is going to be very much at the heart of everything going on this year,” Declan continued proudly. “Among the Wicklow acts, we will have Cabáiste Cabaret, Soul Jam and The Love Ball.

“Greystones DJ and producer Mano le Tough, who has been making a big splash on the global stage, will be playing too. I am not sure when he would have played in Wicklow last, but it’ll be a great homecoming for him.

“There will be plenty of fantastic local businesses taking part, including The Vegan Kitchen and The Big Blue Bus from Blessington and Electric Events in Wicklow town.

“We have also been liaising with the Wicklow tourism board, who will have a stand at the festival and will be hoping to encourage others to come back to see the County’s beauty the other 51 weeks of the year!

“From our perspective, we are fully committed to showcasing the beauty of Glendalough and their county in the best possible light.

“We cannot say how privileged and lucky we feel to have found the perfect canvas for our arts festival.”