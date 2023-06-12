Beyond The Pale 2023: All you need to know about Wicklow’s booming arts festival

Beyond the Pale will return to Glendalough, County Wicklow on Friday, June 16. Photo: Aerial.ie

With just days to go until Beyond the Pale returns to Wicklow, festival goers are starting to pack their bags and plan their weekend of events.

Glendalough Estate will swing open its gates on Friday, June 16 and welcome back revellers for Ireland’s fastest-growing music and arts gathering.

Here is everything you need to know if you are heading to the festival.

How can I get there?

Marathon Coaches are providing buses to the festival from Dublin City Centre, with a pick-up location at Custom House Quay. It’s an easy and hassle-free way to get to and from Glendalough House and Gardens, ensuring you can chill out and enjoy the festival.

Buses will start departing from Custom House Quay at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 16. Buses will depart for Dublin on Sunday Night at 11 p.m. and Sunday night/Monday morning at 1 a.m. or Monday morning from 11 a.m.

What parking space is available?

Parking for the festival is an approximately 10-minute walk from the campsite. Parking is free and attendees are strongly encouraged to carpool where possible.

Who is playing?

This year's weekend headliners include John Hopkins and Megan Thundercat on Friday. Hot Chip and Leftfield will take to the stage on Saturday, while Grace Jones and Pillow Queens will feature on Sunday.

Plenty of big names have been announced, including Candi Station, Max Cooper, Morcheeba and Booka Shade. Other additions include Joy Orbison, Mano le Tough, David Kitt, The Skatalites and Jape.

Additions to the art and culture line-up include Deirdre O’Kane, Panti Bliss, Bourgeois and Maurice and Paradise Cabaret. The Wild Geeze, Real Hot Bitches, Louise McSharry and Acid Granny are also set to perform.

What are the campsite opening times?

The Beyond the Pale campsite and car parks will open on Friday, June 16 at 12 p.m. and will close at 12 p.m. on Monday, June 19. The arena will open at 4 p.m.

Small bell tents up to 4m are allowed in the campsite, but tents should not exceed a size that would accommodate six to eight people. Teepees and larger structures like gazebos are not permitted.

Vehicles are not permitted into any of the campsites or the camper van area for health and safety reasons and pets are not allowed on site.

What food and drink will be available?

The Beyond The Plate tent, curated and hosted by food writer Ali Dunworth, will welcome some of the best and most interesting names in food and drink in Ireland for talks, tastings and craic across the weekend.

The theme across the weekend is food folklore, feasting and festivals and there will be a selection of vendors selling a delicious assortment of food and refreshing drinks that cater to a range of dietary requirements.

Festival goers can bring their own food, but no open fires, naked flames or disposable BBQs are allowed on campsites or on the festival grounds.

There will be public drinking water points throughout the site, with attendees encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle.

You can bring your own alcohol (at the time of first entry only), with a max allocation for drinks at 24 cans, one bottle of spirits or three bottles of wine per person.

No glass containers are permitted on site, with attendees asked to decant their alcohol into a reusable bottle prior to arriving at the festival.