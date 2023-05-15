Award-winning photographer to exhibit night time images captured in Glendalough

Stunning new night-time images from Glendalough are to be unveiled in a new exhibition by multi-award-winning photographer Peter Gordon taking place in the Mart Gallery, Rathmines

Titled ‘In a Different Light’, the exhibition will feature dramatic new photography that captures depictions of Glendalough taken by Dublin-native Gordon, who painstakingly explored the invigorating landscape and wildlife in the darkness, using a video light to create the remarkable pictures in solitude for his new exhibition. The use of such light allowed him to shape the Glendalough landscape in ways that couldn’t possibly be achieved in daytime with natural light.

The landscape became a space that no longer had boundaries, and the outcome was ‘In a Different Light’, a collection of 12 still images and a time-lapse piece featuring the incredible sounds of Moderat, a German electronic music supergroup. Gordon created movement within the time-lapse piece to reflect the soundtrack while using the movement of light to make the visual more dynamic and otherworldly.

Speaking about his new exhibition ‘Peter said: “I have a spilt personality photographically. One guy is the workshop leader that helps others take better pictures, the other guy is the photographer that takes pictures of things that inspire him based on instinct, whether that be in the dark, on my own, in the dead of night, or trying to transform the darkness into light. For this exhibition, I became sensitised again to the imagery and to the landscape, reinventing something utterly familiar into something uniquely unfamiliar.

“Moderat’s unique sound really inspired the visual. Eventually, I came to love being there alone. It's genuinely inspiring to be surrounded by nature and not another human in sight. These images and the time-lapse are underpinned by reconnection and introspection, with Glendalough the perfect backdrop to take on this challenge.”

The exhibition will take place in the Mart Gallery from May 17 to May 27.