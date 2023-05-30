Avondale students recognised as school hosts annual awards

LAST week Avondale Community College celebrated the academic and extra-curricular achievements and successes of all their students at the annual whole school awards ceremony.

The school was delighted to welcome Dr Deirdre Keyes, CE KWETB, Director of Schools Mr Ken Scully, and representatives from our Board of Management, Chairperson Mr Jimmy O’Shaughnessy and board members Ms Audrey Byrne, Mr David O’Gorman and Mr Joe Henkel. Avondale Community College are very fortunate to have such an active parents’ association who work closely with and support the school in their work throughout the year, and Valerie Duffy and Elaine Conroy represented the Parent Association at the ceremony.

Congratulations to First Year Luke Henkel, Second Year Andrea MacAbunhay, Third Year Kiera Byrne, Transition Year student Maria Nogales, Fifth Year student Rowan Parmenter and Sixth Year student Caitlin Caw on receiving their Student of the Year Awards.

Caitlin’s Bank of Ireland Award recognised her outstanding academic achievements which included the year’s highest mock results.

Sam Carroll was winner of The Ethos Award acknowledging his positive contribution to our school community and his commitment to practicing the ethos of the school. In addition, Sean Moore received the Outstanding Determination Award.

The school’s wealth of sporting talent was also celebrated through a variety of awards. Ms Fitzgerald presented Caleb Fox-Nolan with the Soccer Player of the Year Award. Killian Foley was the recipient of the Hurling Player of the Year, Maria Zakharenko, Ella Breen and Helen Winterbotham won Athletes of the Year, while Sixth Year students Sam Carroll and Alanna Delamere both received awards for their contribution to sport in the school. Prince Poku, Ross Keenan, Shane Kennedy, Anna Cullen, Sean Byrne, Paddy Harper, Ava Stapleton, Daniel Concagh, Cillian Byrne and Alex Kavanagh were all acknowledged for their football talents.

Camogie awards went to First Year Vanessa Toomey, Iona Mc Kenna, Kayleigh Fox and Jessica Carter.

Basketball stars Luke Henkel, Fionn Kennedy, Kym Dalton, Fionn Yorke Keogh, Jake Byrne, Bea Clancy, Keith Lawless, Marc Rodas, Erin Doyle, Grace Henkel and Thomas Howes, each received Players of the Year Awards. Finally, Maria Zakharenko was awarded with the Dowling Cup Sports Star of the Year 2023.

Students who have excelled in various fields of sport outside of the school were also honoured. Alannah Dixon was noted for her rugby, as was Jack Conroy for his cycling talents. Jimmy Byrne and Brooke Fitzpatrick were acknowledged for their success in the World Irish Dancing Championships and Aine Fogarty, Hollie Ward and Faye Manley were decorated for their ballroom dancing.

Finally, awards were presented to students for their outstanding contribution to Dramatic Arts and Music in the school, the Enterprise Club, film, the student council, green schools, and the Wellread and Wellbeing Committees.

Character strengths awards were awarded to First and Second Year students, with mentors and senior prefects also acknowledged Linguistics Olympiad participant Alanna Delamere and students involved in the Breakfast Club; Sam Carroll, Kyle Doyle, Calum McKenna and Zander Davis were also acknowledged.