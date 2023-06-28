Avondale Community College gets permission for new school build

The planned new building will include classrooms, specialist teaching rooms, a Special Educational Needs unit, general purpose hall and multipurpose hall

Avondale Community College has been granted permission to construct a two- to three- storey building to cater for the growing school population.

The Department of Education had set the Long Term Projected Enrolment (LTPE) for the school at 1,000 students and has sanctioned the works required to meet this need.

The works will be completed in two phases, without any need for temporary accommodation.

The new building due for construction will include classrooms, specialist teaching rooms, a Special Educational Needs (SEN) unit, a general purpose hall, multipurpose hall and administrative and ancillary spaces with solar photovoltaic panels at roof level.

The application also includes plans for the development of external play and social amenity areas, including the provision of three multi-use games areas/ball courts and an SEN garden and the upgrade of the existing vehicular and pedestrian entrance off Poundbrook Lane.

A new set down area for cars and school buses will be established within the school grounds and traffic management measures will be implemented to Poundbrook Lane in relation to on-street parking. Existing car park areas will be upgraded to 89 new staff car parking areas.

200 bicycle parking spaces will be provided, as well as the provision of an internal emergency vehicular access route along the north-west boundary of the site.

A cover letter by Principal Elaine Fitzgerald as part of the planning application to Wicklow County Council stated: “The town of Rathdrum itself has also experienced huge population growth in recent years with the large scale construction of new houses, which is still ongoing. The primary schools in Rathdrum for the first time in their history have capped their enrolment numbers for 2024 due to the high demand for places.

“Having access to Avondale Community College as a school of choice is something that is valued by our community. This is demonstrated by the significant oversubscription of applications to Avondale Community College each year. At present the school is only in a position to meet demand for places due to the provision of temporary accommodation by the Department of Education. There is no remaining scope, within the confines of the existing site, to add further temporary accommodation, nor is it desirable to be overly reliant on this.

The provision of the permanent building will place the availability of places within Avondale Community College on a more secure footing and allow the school and the community to have more certainty regarding capacity within the area.”

Phase 2 will involve the demolition of the current building and replacement with a new structure which can accommodate all of the classrooms, laboratories, workshops, office accommodation and essential social spaces for students.