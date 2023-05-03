Avondale Community College applies to build new 1,000-student campus

Avondale Community College in Rathdrum has lodged an application for the construction of a new school that will increase its capacity from 600 to 1,000 students.

The proposed development will see the demolition of the existing one to two-storey school buildings (c. 4,790 sq.m) and the removal of temporary classroom accommodation to make way for the construction of a new two to three-storey school building (c. 10,937 sq.m), with classrooms, specialist teaching rooms, a Special Educational Needs (SEN) unit and general purpose and multipurpose halls.

External play and social amenity areas will also be erected, as well as three multi-use games areas/ball courts and an SEN garden.

The existing vehicular and pedestrian entrance off Poundbrook Lane will be upgraded, with a new set-down area for cars and school buses within the school grounds. A total of 89 new staff car parking spaces will be provided, along with one electric vehicle parking space (and ducting for future electric vehicle parking spaces), six accessible parking spaces and 200 bicycle parking spaces.

In March 2019, Avondale Community College received approval from the Department of Education for a large extension which would double the size of the Rathdrum school, from 562 students to 750 students.

With the newly proposed plans set to increase capacity by a further 250 students, Chairman of the Board of Management at Avondale Community College, Jimmy O'Shaughnessy said that the new school will go a long way to accommodate the booming population in Rathdrum.

“This will bring up our capacity by about 400 students, so it’s a fairly substantial development,” Mr O'Shaughnessy said. “The school that’s here at the moment was built in 1992 and officially opened by the late former Minister of Education Niamh Breathnach in 1994.

“We got the go-ahead to build an extension onto the school back in 2019, but these latest plans are far more wide-reaching. With the amount of development that is and will take place in and around Rathdrum, it’s sorely needed. You could be talking about 800 or 900 new houses here in the next three years.

“We had a meeting with the planners about three weeks ago and what came out of it was that we’re going to build a completely new school, down at the back of the old school, and we’ll eventually knock down the school that is currently here. Built-in two phases, the first stage will begin at the back of the school.

“I welcome any development in Rathdrum, and an upgrade to the school is very important for the future of the town. We badly need it.

Reacting to the plans, Cathaoirleach of the Arklow Municipal District, Cllr Pat Kennedy said: “This is great news for the school and fantastic news for the people of Rathdrum.

“There is so much development in the pipeline here and this new school will go a long way to satisfying that demand for education here in Rathdrum."