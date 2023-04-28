At 47 Charlie Kavanagh gave up his well-paid banking job to set up a Wicklow sailing school

A love for sailing prompted Charlie Kavanagh to leave a well-paid banking job and set up his own sailing school in Wicklow Harbour. While the school is now closed, he tells Reporter David Medcalf about his ongoing sailing adventures

Charlie Kavanagh.

David Medcalf Wicklow People Today at 08:00