At 47 Charlie Kavanagh gave up his well-paid banking job to set up a Wicklow sailing school
A love for sailing prompted Charlie Kavanagh to leave a well-paid banking job and set up his own sailing school in Wicklow Harbour. While the school is now closed, he tells Reporter David Medcalf about his ongoing sailing adventures
David MedcalfWicklow People
“Charlie, it’s always Charlie,” he insists. No standing on undue ceremony so. No need to call him Charles. He’s Charlie Kavanagh, 68-year-old retired bank official, formerly resident in Wicklow town but now living once more in his native Enniscorthy in Wexford.