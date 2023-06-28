Apple trees vandalised in Wicklow town given new home at Ballyraine campus in Arklow

Cllr Mary Kavanagh has found a new and cherished home for two apple trees which were vandalised in Wicklow town near the start of the year.

Wicklow Tidy Towns volunteers were left “heartbroken” back in February after seven out of ten apple trees planted five years ago at the urban orchard near the riverwalk were destroyed, with some of the trees uprooted and thrown into the river, while other trees suffered extensive damage and had branches and limbs ripped off.

Successful efforts were made to save two of the vandalised apple trees, which were then donated to Sunbeam House Ballyraine Campus in Arklow, where Cllr Kavanagh’s late brother Myles used to attend before he sadly passed away on February 25 of this year.

Cllr Kavanagh was present for the tree planting ceremony, which was also attended by clients of Ballyraine Campus, as well as the families and friends of clients who recently passed away.

Read more Wicklow Gardaí investigating after vandals destroy cherished urban orchard

She said: “It was a great day with wonderful weather and everything went really well. My brother Myles attended Ballyraine for many years and two of his close friends, Joe Earls and Vicky Byrne, carried out the tree planting, which was officiated by Lorraine Newsome from Ballyraine.

“Vicky is also a member of Wicklow Tidy Towns and wore her Tidy Towns high-viz for the occasion.

“I was talking to some of the staff and they were saying how much they end up missing clients who were with them for years before passing away. It was a lovely ceremony.

“We had a plaque commissioned to accompany the trees and huge thanks to Claire Kinsella from McCrea’s who pulled put all the stops to get it engraved in time. After the ceremony Lorraine placed a photo of Myles and his friend Dervla in the Ballyraine memory garden.

“The clients, their parents and the staff were all delighted with the trees and thanks to Wicklow Tidy Towns for donating them.”