Appeals lodged against plans for 27 Newtownmountkennedy homes

Two third party appeals have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála objecting to the permission granted for the construction of 27 homes in five blocks in Newtownmountkennedy.

Papaver Ltd were granted planning for the development located on Main Street by Wicklow County Council in July of this year.

The planning application sought permission for the construction of 27 units in five blocks with a ground floor retail space of 157m2 with lower floor bin and bicycle store with new access road to service subject lands and existing pumping station and adjoining lands to the east, north and south of applicant’s lands, with realignment and widening of existing bus stop.

Permission was also sought for new pedestrian linkage to Main Street with central courtyard space, 39 surface car spaces with associated public open space, landscaping, street lighting, services and associated site works.

Two appeals have been made to An Bord Pleanála objecting to the development, mainly on the grounds of the height, scale and bulk of the development and claims that it will overlook into neighbouring properties and impact on their privacy.

Concerns were also raised over the design of the scheme over fears it would be detrimental to the character of the street, town and the area in general. One of the appeals also states that the car parking proposed as part of the development is “below standard” and therefore would lead to “increased on-street parking.”

A decision on the appeal is due by December 18.