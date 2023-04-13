Anger over missing lifebuoy at Avonmore River Walk as vandals throw it into racing water

LIVES have been potentially put at risk after vandals removed a lifebuoy from the Avonmore River Walk and seemingly threw it into the water.

Rathdrum native Sandra O’Shaughnessy found that the distinctive orange lifebuoy was missing from its casing at the archway to the river walk near Glanbia at 10.15 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. She immediately set about contacting other local residents to see if anyone had any information, and was informed by a person who lives near to the river walk that they saw the lifebuoy floating in the water at around 1.30 p.m. on the prior Friday afternoon.

Sandra was particularly incensed by the wanton act of vandalism considering that lives have been lost before in the Avonmore River, while the lifebuoys played a major role in preventing a tragedy in 2020 when three teenagers were swept over 2km after entering the water on inflatable rings just as Storm Ellen was starting to rage.

“The lifebuoys are required for anyone who may get into difficulty along the Avonmore River and sadly lives have been lost and there have been prior tragedies before the lifebuoys were put in place,” said Sandra.

“Three years ago we had an incident involving three teens staying in the caravan park who had to be rescued. It could have been a much more serious incident if the life buoys hadn’t been there.

“The one thing we don’t need is people throwing the lifebuoys into the river because you don’t know when you might need them. Someone could easily get into difficulty and slip into the river.”

She added: “The lifebuoys should never be removed or touched unless someone is in an emergency. We don’t know who vandalised the lifebuoy but whoever it was put lives in danger and clearly has too much time on their hands.”

A local good Samaritan has provided a replacement lifebuoy while Sandra is still trying to track down the missing lifebuoy, with reported sightings in Arklow.

“Someone has very kindly given us a lend of a lifebuoy until we find the missing one or a new one is put in place, which we are very grateful for,” Sandra explained.

"I have been contacted by someone living in Arklow who saw a bright orange lifebuoy floating in the river by the Bridgwater Centre. The weather was bad over the weekend the lifebuoy went missing so it’s quite possible it got swept down the river in the raging waters all the way to Arklow. "I am currently trying to get in touch to see if it is our lifebuoy and if it can be retrieved.”