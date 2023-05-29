American music to be celebrated in Wicklow with international concert

Brockagh Resource Centre in Laragh will host an American celebration of music on Friday, June 9 at 3 p.m.

The uplifting afternoon of music from both sides of the Atlantic will feature the Northern Cincinnati Youth Orchestra all the way from the United States of America.

Directed by Marva Rasmussen and Carolyn Quinn, the highly-anticipated programme will feature movements from Handel’s Concerto Grosso, ‘A-Flat’ by Black Violin, ‘Hoedown’ by Copeland and Excerpts from Bernstein’s West Side Story.

The concert will take place at Brockagh Resource Centre in Glendalough, Laragh House, Ballard on Friday, June 9 between 3 p.m and 4 p.m. Admission to the concert is free and all are welcome to attend.

For more information call 0404 45600 or email brockaghoffice@gmail.com