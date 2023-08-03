Almost 70% of local authority home loan applications rejected by Wicklow County Council

Wicklow County Council has rejected 68 per cent of applications for the local authority home loan scheme (LAHL) so far in 2023.

The LAHL scheme is backed by the government in a bid to help people struggling to get a mortgage from a bank buy their own home. It allows people to borrow up to €324,000, depending on what part of the country they live in. Applications are sent to people’s local housing agency for assessment. The agency then makes recommendations to local authorities to approve or refuse applications.

Eligibility criteria was expanded earlier this year to improve access, with a total of €250 million set aside for the scheme in 2023.

Nationally, 58 per cent of applications made in 2022 were not recommended for approval, while in Wicklow 69 per cent of 99 applications were rejected. So far this year, 28 Wicklow applications have been assessed, with just nine being recommended for approval, meaning 68 per cent of all applications have been rejected.

Across Ireland’s counties, only Waterford, Roscommon, Cork, Carlow, Wexford and Offaly experienced a higher percentage of rejections. Nationally, so far this year 59 per cent of applications have been rejected from the 860 that have been assessed. The scheme received 2,168 applications in 2022 and 921 were approved.

A spokesperson for Wicklow County Council said: “Local Authority Home Loan (LAHL) applications received by Wicklow County Council are firstly validated by the Council to ensure all necessary supporting documentation has been provided. The application is then forwarded to the Housing Agency for review, following which the underwriter for the agency recommends the acceptance or rejection of the application.

“If an application is recommended for rejection by the housing agency the applicant is advised at this stage. The main reasons the Housing Agency may recommend refusal of an application are the net income ratio being outside the policy, the repayment capacity not being demonstrated and unsatisfactory savings records or sources of equity.”