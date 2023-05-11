All members of Wicklow Historical Society requested to attend AGM

THE AGM of the Wicklow Historical Society takes place on Monday, May15 in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre in Wicklow town at 8 p.m.

All members are requested to attend.

Society members are preparing for the Wicklow Historical Society Journal 2023 and are well ahead with this work. The price will remain at the low price of just €5 this year. Members are also busy with other projects of their own with the aim of promoting the rich history and heritage of the town and district.